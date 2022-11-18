BATTLE CREEK — Services for Arlene F. Werner, 93, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
Arlene Werner died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1928-2022
Arlene Flora was born Dec. 23, 1928, in Battle Creek to August and Edna (Kruger) Praeuner. She was baptized on Jan. 20, 1929, and confirmed on May 17, 1942, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Arlene graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1946.
On Oct. 12, 1947, Arlene married Wayne D. Werner at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The couple was blessed with six children, Connie, John, Brenda, Christine, Jan and Bridget. The family made their home in Norfolk before moving to Battle Creek in 1960. Arlene worked at Sherwood Medical for 25 years.
Arlene and Wayne enjoyed traveling to Europe, Hawaii and wherever their beloved Huskers, Green Bay Packers or Chicago Cubs played. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Arlene could always be counted on to send a card to celebrate an anniversary or birthday.
She is survived by her children Connie (spouse Sandy) Wormington of Kennewick, Wash., Brenda (spouse Mike) Christensen of Yankton, Christine Lewis of Battle Creek, Jan (spouse Lenny) Smutny of Albion and Bridget (spouse Rod) Hatten of Tuscola, Ill.; grandchildren Sean Carr, Christopher Campbell, Candace Lopez, Lisa Koons, Scot Wormington, Brandon Werner, Kyle Werner, Wade Werner, Brendan Christensen, Michele Goodweiler, Werner Christensen, Wendell Lewis III, Angie Weber, Santana Smutny and Sasha Hunt; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters Ada Smith and Alice Smith; brother Allen Praeuner; sister-in-law Jeannie Barry; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Wayne (2008), son John (2020); grandson Clint Gillenwater (2014); and siblings Arland (2021) and Adeline (1999).
