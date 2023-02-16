CROFTON — Arlene Steffen, 69, Crofton, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Ron Kallhoff, 78, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Anthony “Tony” Wesseln, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Menominee with the Rev. James Keiter officiating.
NORFOLK — Services for Carole J. (Rauch) (Wietecha) Kimmel, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Auburn, Iowa.
O’NEILL — Services for Joyce Stahlecker, 72, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Norbert A. “Norb” Widhalm, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted in the church parking lot by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, and the U.…
WAYNE — Memorial services for Lydia M. Metzler, 79, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Herman Cemetery in Herman.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Darrel “Grandpa” Binger, 95, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery.
CROFTON — Margaret A. Arens, 84, Crofton, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
MADISON — Services for Aron J. Spray, 39, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.