Arlene Schroeder

NORFOLK — Services for Arlene M. Schroeder, 93, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Ed Felgate will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.
She died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
———
The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Arlene was born July 2, 1927, near Wausa, the first of seven siblings to Albert and Marie (Buhrman) Wrick. She was baptized July 24, 1927, and confirmed June 16, 1940, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in Wausa. She graduated from Wausa High School in 1945.
On Sept. 30, 1949, she married John “Jack” Schroeder at Christ Lutheran Church at Norfolk. She leased and operated the neighborhood Star Grocery Store for five years and later worked at Prenger’s Restaurant and Sherwood Medical. She and her spouse, Jack, who worked for the Union Pacific Railroad, lived in Norfolk, Columbus and Kearney before retiring in 1986. They then moved back to Norfolk.
They helped at the food pantry, delivered Meals on Wheels and enjoyed traveling. They traveled to all 50 states, China and several countries in Europe. Arlene also quilted with the Christ Lutheran Quilters and loved to work on family genealogy.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Jack, in 2002; parents; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mardel and Jim Lingren and Phyllis and Dwaine Nelson; and brothers Kenneth and Wayne Wrick.
Arlene is survived by daughters Kathy (Leonard) Janovec, Amy (James) Rhodes, both of Norfolk, and Connie Schroeder of Lansing, Mich.; son Larry (Donna) Schroeder of Longmont, Colo.; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters Marilyn (Vonel) Anderson of Wausa and Linda (Steve) Moore of Boynton Beach, Fla.; and sisters-in-law Beverly Wrick of Wausa and Vendla Wrick of Norfolk.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.