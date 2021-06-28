Arlene Schroeder

NORFOLK — Services for Arlene M. Schroeder, 93, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Jerri Wright, 55, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
STUART — Graveside services for Larry G. Addison, 77, Grand Island, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. He died Oct. 25, 2020, in Grand Island.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Russell Nielsen, 91, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Donald E. McIntosh, 77, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Monday, June 18, 2021, at his residence.
ELGIN — Donald L. Poulsen, 90, Elgin, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Arbor Care Center at Neligh.
HARTINGTON — Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington for Charles Promes, 79, Aurora, formerly of the Wynot/St. James area.
MADISON — Services for James D. Heller, 59, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home.
