Arlene Schroeder

NORFOLK — Services for Arlene M. Schroeder, 93, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Services for Jerri Wright, 55, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

STUART — Graveside services for Larry G. Addison, 77, Grand Island, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. He died Oct. 25, 2020, in Grand Island.

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Russell Nielsen, 91, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Donald E. McIntosh, 77, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Monday, June 18, 2021, at his residence.

ELGIN — Donald L. Poulsen, 90, Elgin, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Arbor Care Center at Neligh.

HARTINGTON — Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington for Charles Promes, 79, Aurora, formerly of the Wynot/St. James area.

MADISON — Services for James D. Heller, 59, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

