Arlene Ries

ATKINSON — Services for Arlene M. Ries, 86, Wood Lake, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at the church in Ainsworth with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service.
She died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Parkside Manor in Stuart.
Memorials are suggested to the Wood Lake American Legion Auxiliary Unit or Hills & Trails F.C.E. to support college scholarships for local high school students.