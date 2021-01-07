Arlene Posvar

OAKLAND — Private services for Arlene J. Posvar, 92, will be Saturday, Jan. 9, under the direction of Pelan Funeral Services of Oakland, Lyons and Tekamah. Burial will be in the Bancroft Cemetery.
She died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Hooper Care Center.
1928-2021
Arlene Jeanette Posvar was born March 7, 1928, in Stanton, to Otto and Nina (Taylor) Hansen. She was the oldest of four children.
Arlene graduated from Stanton High School in 1946 and married Rex Posvar in 1950 at the New England Congregational Church of Christ. To this union, nine children were born.
Arlene worked for the Stanton County Assessor, Preston’s Bar in Rosalie for 13 years and, of course, her biggest job was raising her family.
She belonged to various organizations over the years: Happy Hour Club, Fireman’s Auxiliary of Rosalie and United Methodist Women of Rosalie. She spent many years in front of a sewing machine making clothes for her family, crafts and alterations.
Arlene was preceded in death by her spouse, Rex Posvar; her parents, Otto and Nina (Taylor) Hansen; in-laws Henry and Mabel (Freel) Posvar; great-granddaughter, Tayiah Posvar; brother and sister in-law Norman and Katherine Hansen; and brothers-in-law Garry Neisius and Arvid Posvar.
Arlene is survived by her children, Janet (Jim) Wortman of Yutan, Roxien (Larry) Klintworth of Lyons, Kelvin (Lori) Posvar of Wayne, Gayle (Sandie) Posvar of Lyons, Kristine (David) Zeeb of Norfolk, Va., Norene (Randy) Stromberg of Lyons, Craig (Diane) Posvar of Winchester, Calif., Kae (Ron) Daberkow of Lyons and Fae (Andy) Fuston of Lyons; a sister, Myrna Neisius of Norfolk; brother and sister-in-law Raymond (Delores) Hansen of Norfolk; sisters-in-law Janene (Leo) Hunt of Arizona, Renee (Lee) Floman of Arizona; and brother in-law Kay (Bev) Posvar of Arizona.
Arlene’s legacy will live on through her nine children; 23 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.
Memorials should be directed to the family for future designation.