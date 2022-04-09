 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN
NEBRASKA...

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Boone,
Madison, Platte, Butler, Seward, Saline and Jefferson.

* Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit
extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any
activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not
advisable.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Arlene Nelson

LINCOLN — Celebration of life services for Arlene J. Nelson, 78, of Lincoln will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Harvester Banquet Room at Rosie’s, 1501 Center Park Road in Lincoln.

Arlene Nelson died Thursday, March 31, 2022.

1943-2022

Arlene was born Nov. 8, 1943, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Archie and Dorothy (Law) Barnes. She grew up in Lawton, Iowa, and after graduating from Lawton High School, she went to beauty school in Sioux City.

She met Duane Nelson and they were united in marriage in 1963 in South Sioux City. They lived in Norfolk for many years where Arlene worked in the supply department for the Nebraska State Patrol.

In the late 1980s, they moved to Lincoln where she continued to work for the Nebraska State Patrol. Arlene loved camping, cooking and taking care of her flowers. She was very social and enjoyed visiting with family and friends.

Arlene is survived by her spouse, Duane; their sons, David (Trina) and Darin (Karen); and five grandchildren, Devon, Brittney, Dane, Jonathan and Sara.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Joni Nelson; her parents; and brother Marvin Barnes.

Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.

In other news

Scott Sabin

NORFOLK — Private services for Scott E. Sabin, Norfolk, 55, will be at a later date. Scott Sabin died Wednesday, March 30. 2022.

Melvin Houston

SANTEE — Services for Melvin Houston, 68, Bloomfield, will be at 9 a.m. Friday, April 8, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Arvol Looking Horse will officiate.

Regan Lauber

MILFORD — Services for Regan V. Lauber, 21, Milford, were Saturday, March 26, at the Milford High School gymnasium in Milford.

Larry Yunker

SPENCER — Larry Yunker, 82, Spencer, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Parkside Manor in Stuart. 

Keith Neuhalfen

ST. HELENA — Services for Keith J. “Neuie” Neuhalfen, 89, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites.

VaLores Kaufman

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for VaLores L. Kaufman, 94, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate with burial in the Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.

Barvetta McLain

BELDEN — Memorial graveside services for Barvetta McLain, 87, Wayne, formerly Carroll, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Belden Cemetery in Belden. The Rev. Nick Baker will officiate.

Eugene Tunender

ATKINSON — Services for Eugene B. Tunender, 76, Malmo, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial wil be in the parish cemetery.

Dale Bach

RANDOLPH — Services for Dale A. Bach, 86, of Hartington, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at St. Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph with the Rev. Timothy Forget officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery with military rites by the Randolph VFW Post #5545.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

