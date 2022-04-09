LINCOLN — Celebration of life services for Arlene J. Nelson, 78, of Lincoln will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Harvester Banquet Room at Rosie’s, 1501 Center Park Road in Lincoln.
Arlene Nelson died Thursday, March 31, 2022.
1943-2022
Arlene was born Nov. 8, 1943, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Archie and Dorothy (Law) Barnes. She grew up in Lawton, Iowa, and after graduating from Lawton High School, she went to beauty school in Sioux City.
She met Duane Nelson and they were united in marriage in 1963 in South Sioux City. They lived in Norfolk for many years where Arlene worked in the supply department for the Nebraska State Patrol.
In the late 1980s, they moved to Lincoln where she continued to work for the Nebraska State Patrol. Arlene loved camping, cooking and taking care of her flowers. She was very social and enjoyed visiting with family and friends.
Arlene is survived by her spouse, Duane; their sons, David (Trina) and Darin (Karen); and five grandchildren, Devon, Brittney, Dane, Jonathan and Sara.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Joni Nelson; her parents; and brother Marvin Barnes.
