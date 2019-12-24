Arlene Miller

STANTON — Services for Arlene J. Miller, 86, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday and will continue on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, all at the church in Stanton.
She died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at her home.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting the family with the arrangements.
1933-2019
Arlene Janet (Koch) Miller was born on Sept. 4, 1933, at rural Leigh to Walter and Emelie (Hellbush) Koch. She was baptized and confirmed at the Zion Lutheran Church in Leigh. Arlene graduated from Stanton High School in 1950 and taught rural school for a year.
On Aug. 28, 1951, she was united in marriage to Robert Krutz. He passed away on July 13, 1974. Arlene later married Robert Miller in April of 1976.
Arlene worked at Montgomery Ward, Dale Electronics and Millers Food Market for a number of years. She was very active and loved quilting, doing jigsaw puzzles and spending time with her family.
Arlene is survived by five children, Deryl and Jolene Krutz of Golden, Mo., Kathey and Leon Portrey of Glenwood, Iowa, Kim and Dan Molacek and Kris and Mike Unger of Stanton and Kelli and Al Guenther of West Point; two step-children, Ron Lou Miller of Lincoln and Gale Miller and Tim Kelly of Friend; 18 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren; a sister, Gloria Krueger of Stanton; and her sisters-in-law, Lois Koch of Pilger, Verdell Koch of Merritt Island, Fla., and Hilda Krutz of Golden, Mo; and many nieces and nephews.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, both of her spouses; a sister, Loretta and George Hundt; a brother, Cliff Koch; a brother, Vern and Helene Koch; her brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Orville and Flossie Tiedtke, Earl and Lorraine Wegner, Al Stewart, David Wantoch, Dennis Krueger, Bill and Robinette Martin, Bud and Phyllis Reil and Jerome “Corky” Krutz; a daughter-in-law, Marcy Miller; and a grandson, Adam Unger.