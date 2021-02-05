Arlene Mather

CLEARWATER — Services for Arlene E. Mather, 93, Norfolk, formally of Clearwater, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater. The Rev. Daniel Feusse will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Snider Memorial Funeral in Clearwater.
She died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at The Meadows in Norfolk.
1927-2021
Arlene E. Mather was born on Dec. 29, 1927, in Norfolk, to Herbert C. Raduenz and Lydia L. Winter. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. She attended grade school at District 43 and 24 and seventh and eighth grade at St. Paul’s Parochial School in Madison County.
Arlene graduated from Norfolk High School in 1945. She was employed by Gillette Dairy in Norfolk during her senior year until she married Dean Mather on Feb. 22, 1948. They were united in marriage at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, south of Battle Creek. They were parents of five children, Linda, Dennis, Robert, David and Jeanne. In July 1963, they moved to Clearwater, where they bought the grocery store and operated it until 1978.
In 1984, they were back in the store until 1993 when we sold it to Jeanne, their daughter.
She became a member of Concordia Lutheran in October 1963. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary 267 in Clearwater and Winter Munson 1644 Auxiliary in Norfolk. Also, she served on the Clearwater Library Board as secretary and was a member of the Elkhorn Valley Extension Club, where she served as president and secretary treasurer.
Survivors include her children, Linda and spouse Dale Funk of Clearwater, Dennis and spouse Connie Mather of Black Hawk, S.D., Robert and spouse Renee Mather of Norfolk, David Mather of Aurora, Colo., and Jeanne and spouse Jim Monk of Norfolk; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Dean in 2003; a grandson; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Vernon and Darrold; and a sister, Donna Rasmusson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Concordia Lutheran Church or Clearwater Fire Department or Clearwater Library.
