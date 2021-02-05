Arlene Mather

You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

CLEARWATER — Services for Arlene E. Mather, 93, Norfolk, formally of Clearwater, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater. The Rev. Daniel Feusse will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Snider Memorial Funeral in Clearwater.

She died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at The Meadows in Norfolk.

1927-2021

Arlene E. Mather was born on Dec. 29, 1927, in Norfolk, to Herbert C. Raduenz and Lydia L. Winter. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. She attended grade school at District 43 and 24 and seventh and eighth grade at St. Paul’s Parochial School in Madison County.

Arlene graduated from Norfolk High School in 1945. She was employed by Gillette Dairy in Norfolk during her senior year until she married Dean Mather on Feb. 22, 1948. They were united in marriage at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, south of Battle Creek. They were parents of five children, Linda, Dennis, Robert, David and Jeanne. In July 1963, they moved to Clearwater, where they bought the grocery store and operated it until 1978.

In 1984, they were back in the store until 1993 when we sold it to Jeanne, their daughter.

She became a member of Concordia Lutheran in October 1963. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary 267 in Clearwater and Winter Munson 1644 Auxiliary in Norfolk. Also, she served on the Clearwater Library Board as secretary and was a member of the Elkhorn Valley Extension Club, where she served as president and secretary treasurer.

Survivors include her children, Linda and spouse Dale Funk of Clearwater, Dennis and spouse Connie Mather of Black Hawk, S.D., Robert and spouse Renee Mather of Norfolk, David Mather of Aurora, Colo., and Jeanne and spouse Jim Monk of Norfolk; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Dean in 2003; a grandson; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Vernon and Darrold; and a sister, Donna Rasmusson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Concordia Lutheran Church or Clearwater Fire Department or Clearwater Library.

Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.

HARTINGTON — Services for Alphonse H. Wiepen, 94, Coleridge, formerly of St. Helena, are pending Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

BATTLE CREEK — Services for James “Phil” Kirby, 91, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at his residence in Battle Creek.

LAUREL — Graveside services for Jewell G. Nelson, 88, Laurel, will be in the spring of 2021. Inurnment will be in the Maskell Cemetery in Maskell. She died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

WAYNE — Services for Gene L. “Swede” Fredrickson, 88, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted. Burial will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.

STUART — Services for Norlin Dobias, 63, Stuart, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Seger Funeral Home in Stuart.

LAUREL — Services for Jewell G. Nelson, 88, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

STANTON — Services for Walter Roenfeldt, 90, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died Wednesday Feb. 3, 2021, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

