LINDSAY — Services for Arlene Kurtenbach, 90, Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Revs. Eric Olson and Jim Novotny will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil and rosary at the church. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services Thursday at the church.
She died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the Boone County Hospital in Albion.
Newman Grove Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
1929-2019
Arlene was born on July 2, 1929, in Creighton to Joseph and Minnie (Wiese) Lindhorst. She was united in marriage to Vernon (Swede) Kurtenbach on Aug. 18, 1947, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. To this union, eight children were born.
Swede and Arlene farmed and made their home in the Lindsay/Newman Grove area.
Arlene was a lifelong member of the Holy Family Catholic Parish, Christian Mothers, Ladies Guild and the Lindsay American Legion Auxiliary.
Arlene appreciated and enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always had time for everyone. She also enjoyed baking chocolate cakes, playing cards and unselfishly giving her time to anyone who stopped to visit or have a cup of coffee.
Arlene is survived by her son, James (Beth) Kurtenbach of St. Edward; a son, Larry (Jeanne) Kurtenbach of Newman Grove; a daughter, Deb (Garry) Thompson of Newman Grove; a son, Harry (Jane) Kurtenbach of Lindsay; a son, Dale (Cindy) Kurtenbach of St. Edward; a son, Bob (Jane) Kurtenbach of Lindsay; a daughter, Diane (John) Misgen of Brighton, Colo; 23 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mardelle (Alvin) Preister of Humphrey; a brother, Charles (Arlene) Lindhorst of Carter Lake, Iowa; and a sister-in-law, Joan (Dwayne) Lindhorst of Lindsay; along with many other family and friends.
Arlene was preceded in death by her spouse, Vernon (Swede) Kurtenbach; a son, Jerry Kurtenbach; parents Joseph and Minni Lindhorst; parents-in-law Bill and Helen Kurtenbach; sons-in-law Garry Thompson and David Sueper; a brother, Bob Lindhorst; a sister-in-law, Alma Lindhorst; a brother, Dwayne Lindhorst; a brother-in-law, Alvin Preister; and a great-grandson, Meyer Urban.
Condolences may be sent to Newman Grove Memorial Funeral Home on Facebook.