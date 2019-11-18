NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Arlene Kurtenbach, 90, Newman Grove, are pending at Newman Grove Memorial Funeral Home. She died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Charles E. Hughes, 77, Johnstown, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.
COLERIDGE — Services for Mary J. Miller, 72, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
CROFTON — Services for Loretta “Rosemary” Lange, 90, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Imogene L. Thelen, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate with burial at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in St. Frances Catholic Cemetery in Randolph.
CREIGHTON — Services for Eva R. Klosner, 91, Creighton, will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery in Creighton.
NORTH PLATTE — Memorial services for Donna J. Owings, 82, North Platte, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Odean Colonial Chapel in North Platte. The Rev. Brett Hatheway will officiate with inurnment in Fort McPherson National Cemetery.
PILGER — Services for Mrs. Ted (Marilyn) Reeg, 75, of rural Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
OMAHA — Services for Kristen S. Glaubius, 65, Omaha, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler, 7805 W. Center Road, in Omaha. The Rev. Luke Covington will officiate.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mabel Mazuch, 97, Madison, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Countryside Home in Madison.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.