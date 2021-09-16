You have permission to edit this article.
Arlene Kander

WISNER — Services for Arlene Kander, 96, Wisner, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Monday an hour prior to services at the church.

Arlene Kander died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Regency Square in South Sioux City.

 1926-2021

The funeral will be live streamed and can be viewed on either the St. Paul Lutheran Church or Minnick Funeral Service, Inc. Facebook pages.

Arlene Helen (Daberkow) Kander was born March 5, 1926, in West Point to William and Helen (Brul) Daberkow. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Beemer. Arlene attended Immanuel Lutheran Parochial School.

Prior to her marriage, she worked at the grocery store and bakery in Wisner, as well as in Omaha and California for a period of time.

On Sept. 12, 1955, she was united in marriage to Albert Kander at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Lakewood, Colo. The couple farmed west of Wisner until retiring and moving to town in 1992. She also worked at the Wisner Care Center for a short time.

Arlene was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, was active in DOR and Fellowship Club and taught Sunday school. She was a member of the Scattered Neighbors Extension Club.

Arlene enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking.

Survivors include a son, Mark and spouse Lora Kander of South Sioux City and his family, Kelsey and spouse James Ellander and Lindsey Kander; a daughter, Tami Kander and spouse Harry Hussey of Copake, N.Y.; a brother, Merlin Daberkow of Pueblo, Colo.; and her in-laws, Marie Daberkow, Dora Daberkow and Madge Daberkow, all of Pueblo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Albert Kander in 2000; daughter Patricia in 1960; brothers Willis, Hillmer and Norman Daberkow; and in-laws Joyce Daberkow, Ruth and Benny Sebesta, Caroline and Harold Stoll and Mary and Harold Osterman.

Arlene Kander

Arlene Kander

