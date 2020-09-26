You have permission to edit this article.
Arlene Johnson

CONCORD — Graveside services for Arlene “Suzie” (Pearson) Johnson, 85, Concord, will be at 9:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Concord Cemetery in Concord. The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord. Deb Hammer will officiate.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the church.

She died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

In other news

Marilyn Neubert

Marilyn Neubert

Services for Marilyn J. (Jacomet) Neubert, 85, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids, Minn. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Alta Crandall

Alta Crandall

NORFOLK — Services for Alta M. Crandall, 91, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Clayton Dozler

Clayton Dozler

ELGIN — Services for Clayton “Butch” Dozler, 79, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

William Beed

William Beed

PLAINVIEW — An outdoor service for William Beed, 89, Neligh, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Crawford Valley United Methodist Church, 85895 532 Ave., in rural Plainview. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh with military rites.

Rosemary Kumm

Rosemary Kumm

STANTON — Services for Rosemary Kumm, 92, Stanton, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wisner.

Elaine Hanzlik

Elaine Hanzlik

NORFOLK — Services for Elaine V. Hanzlik, 91, Norfolk, were Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin officiated. Burial was in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Jerry Loney

Jerry Loney

GRAND ISLAND — Services for Jerry Loney, 81, Grand Island, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Kelly Karges will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

