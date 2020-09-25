Arlene Johnson

LAUREL — Services for Arlene R. “Suzie” Johnson, 85, Concord, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
In other news
ELGIN — Services for Clayton “Butch” Dozler, 79, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
LAUREL — Services for Arlene R. “Suzie” Johnson, 85, Concord, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
PLAINVIEW — An outdoor service for William Beed, 89, Neligh, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Crawford Valley United Methodist Church, 85895 532 Ave., in rural Plainview. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh with military rites.
STANTON — Services for Rosemary Kumm, 92, Stanton, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wisner.
NORFOLK — Services for Elaine V. Hanzlik, 91, Norfolk, were Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin officiated. Burial was in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
GRAND ISLAND — Services for Jerry Loney, 81, Grand Island, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Kelly Karges will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn L. “Mary” Leffers, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray S. Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in rural Creston.
STANTON — Services for Rosemary Kumm, 92, Stanton, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wisner.
ROYAL — Services for Charles Kraft, 58, Brunswick, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Royal Auditorium in Royal. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.