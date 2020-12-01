CLARKSON — Private services for Arlene Hradec, 93, Clarkson, will be at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Public visitation without the family present will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at the church.
She died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Clarkson Community Care Center in Clarkson.
Miller Funeral Home of Clarkson is in charge of the arrangements.
———
The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page on Saturday with broadcasting to begin at about 10:25 a.m.
Arlene was born on Sept. 16, 1927, in Stanton County to John and Elsie (Glandt) Hogendorn. She graduated from Leigh High School, and on Sept. 27, 1948, was united in marriage to Edward Hradec in Omaha.
The couple farmed north of Clarkson all their life.
Arlene was a humble lady, working the farm with Edward, while raising three children. She enjoyed baking, canning, flowers and quilting.
Arlene loved music, and with Edward, took dance lessons after the children were grown. She and Edward enjoyed traveling to Sunday afternoon dances, making many new friends while their health allowed.
She was a member of the church and an active member of the altar society for many years, helping serve many parish meals. She also enjoyed serving on the ballot counting board in their local county precinct for a number of years on election days.
Arlene is survived by a daughter, Karen Hradec of Omaha; a son, Ken (Cheryl) Hradec of Lincoln; a daughter, Kathy Baumert of Clarkson; three grandsons, John (Heather) Baumert of Eaton, Colo., Steve (Melissa) Baumert of Clarkson and Joe Hradec of Springfield, Ill.; a granddaughter, Jena (Owen) Lasswell of Taylorville, Ill.; great-grandchildren, Hannah (Luke Hull), Gracelyn, Issac, Ava and Ella, and Skylar Baumert; a great-great-grandson, Otis Hull; a brother, Donald (Karen) Hogendorn of Norfolk; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Hogendorn of Englewood, Colo.; and nieces and nephews.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elsie Hogendorn; her spouse, Edward Hradec; and her siblings, Charles, Hazel, Harold, Merle, Paul, John and Eugene Hogendorn and Della Pont.
Memorials may be directed to Clarkson Christian Daycare or family choice.
Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.