HOWELLS — Services for Arlene Hegemann, 94, formerly of Howells, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 17, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells with the Rev. Stan Schmit as celebrant. Burial will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery with lunch following at the Howells Catholic Social Center. Visitation with family present will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. with a vigil service at 4 p.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to the Howells Community Catholic School. Arrangements are by Stokely Funeral Home.
She died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Parkview Home in Dodge.
———
Arlene A. Hegemann was born on Nov. 20, 1926, to Anton and Anne (Maliha) Fendrick on the family farm near Wilson. She attended Langley Country School and worked for her brothers at the Bissel General Store. On Nov. 20, 1947, Arlene married Raymond Hegemann at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at Wilson. The couple farmed and she raised their eight children. Arlene moved to Parkview Home in Dodge in 2011.
Arlene was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Christian Mothers and American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed her vegetable garden and tending to her flowers. Fuzzy navel cake was a favorite treat for Arlene to bake and she may have drank a fuzzy navel or two while doing it.
Survivors include her children, Daniel (Rita) of West Point, Jeanette (Steve) Collier of Newhall, Calif., Dale (Mark Kay) of Columbus, Shirley (Mike) Dostal of Howells, Donald (LaDonna) of Lincoln, and Darryl (Deb), Dean (Linda), and Delwin (Carol), all of Howells; 23 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Joan Fendrick of Columbus, JoAnn Hegemann of Howells, and Sr. Dorothy Hegemann of Wisconsin; and brothers-in-law, Bob (Alice) Hegemann of Fremont and Vic (Mary Ann) Hegemann of Texas.
Arlene is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Cecior; and sisters, Helen Fendrick, Lillian (George) Reznicek, Jeroma (Louis) Pavel, and Lorene (Adolph) Hegemann; and brothers, Milo (Agnes), Lumir (Maureen), Jerome (Adella), Loren (Irma), and Dennis Fendrick.
The funeral will be livestreamed on the Stokely Funeral Home Facebook page at facebook.com/stokelyfuneralhome.