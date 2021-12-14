NORFOLK — Services for Arlene M. Gnirk, 86, Lincoln, formerly of Hoskins, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the chapel.
Arlene Gnirk died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Southlake Rehabilitation Home and Care Center.
1935-2021
The funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Arlene was born Feb. 11, 1935, in Leigh to Arthur and Eda (Beitz) Watchorn. She was baptized March 3, 1935, and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church. She grew up on the family farm outside of Leigh and was a 1952 graduate of Leigh High School.
She married Edward Gnirk on June 26, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church in Leigh. Six children were born to this union. Ed and Arlene loved each other for 63 wonderful years before he was called to heaven in February 2019.
Arlene was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins and was active in the Lutheran Women’s Missionary Society, Vacation Bible School, choir and other functions. After teaching several years, she took time off to be a mother and farmwife.
She was a 4-H leader for many years and Ed and Arlene were foster parents to many children in the 1960s and 1970s.
Arlene completed her teaching degree at Wayne State College and taught at rural schools in Norfolk and in Stanton until she retired. She and Ed enjoyed card playing, square dancing and spending time with family and friends.
After moving to Lincoln, Arlene became active in local Alzheimer’s support groups and participated in activities at The Legacy and Southlake. She enjoyed reading, corresponding, social media, genealogy and watching television.
Arlene is survived by five daughters, Lynnette (Don) Hupman of Manassas, Va., Cindy (Keith) Thomson, Barbara Gnirk and Patty Chewning, all of Lincoln, and Kathy Gnirk of Omaha; a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Gnirk of Hoskins; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; a brother, Arlo Watchorn of Yankton; and a sister, Ardith (Gene) Schueth of Humphrey.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Edward; son Michael Edward; and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to Trinity Lutheran Church or Orphan Grain Train (ogt.org). Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.