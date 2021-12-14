You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 55 to 75 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Wednesday. The strongest winds
begin to arrive by 12 pm and beyond.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Damage to structures will
be possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Unsecured outdoor objects will be blown away.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Arlene Gnirk

Arlene Gnirk

NORFOLK — Services for Arlene M. Gnirk, 86, Lincoln, formerly of Hoskins, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the chapel.

Arlene Gnirk died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Southlake Rehabilitation Home and Care Center.

1935-2021

The funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Arlene was born Feb. 11, 1935, in Leigh to Arthur and Eda (Beitz) Watchorn. She was baptized March 3, 1935, and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church. She grew up on the family farm outside of Leigh and was a 1952 graduate of Leigh High School.

She married Edward Gnirk on June 26, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church in Leigh. Six children were born to this union. Ed and Arlene loved each other for 63 wonderful years before he was called to heaven in February 2019.

Arlene was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins and was active in the Lutheran Women’s Missionary Society, Vacation Bible School, choir and other functions. After teaching several years, she took time off to be a mother and farmwife.

She was a 4-H leader for many years and Ed and Arlene were foster parents to many children in the 1960s and 1970s.

Arlene completed her teaching degree at Wayne State College and taught at rural schools in Norfolk and in Stanton until she retired. She and Ed enjoyed card playing, square dancing and spending time with family and friends.

After moving to Lincoln, Arlene became active in local Alzheimer’s support groups and participated in activities at The Legacy and Southlake. She enjoyed reading, corresponding, social media, genealogy and watching television.

Arlene is survived by five daughters, Lynnette (Don) Hupman of Manassas, Va., Cindy (Keith) Thomson, Barbara Gnirk and Patty Chewning, all of Lincoln, and Kathy Gnirk of Omaha; a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Gnirk of Hoskins; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; a brother, Arlo Watchorn of Yankton; and a sister, Ardith (Gene) Schueth of Humphrey.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Edward; son Michael Edward; and her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to Trinity Lutheran Church or Orphan Grain Train (ogt.org). Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Michael Kethcart

Michael Kethcart

NORFOLK — Services for Michael W. “Mike” Kethcart, 51, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda Mohr will be officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Home for Funerals Chape…

Ruby Roberts

Ruby Roberts

WAYNE — Services are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne for Ruby A. Roberts, 89, rural Wakefield. Rudy Roberts died on Friday, Dec. 10, at Providence Medical Center.

Gary Miller Sr.

Gary Miller Sr.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary Lee Miller Sr., 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will be officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rite…

Gaye Smith

Gaye Smith

BRUNSWICK — Memorial services for Gaye Smith, 75, Brunswick, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Congregational United Church of Christ in Brunswick. The Rev. Scott Foster will officiate with private burial at a later date.

Arlene Gnirk

Arlene Gnirk

NORFOLK — Services for Arlene M. Gnirk, 86, Lincoln, formerly of Hoskins, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Ruth Labenz

Ruth Labenz

NORFOLK — Services for Ruth A. Labenz, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Geneva Public Cemetery in Geneva.

Norma Jean Stueve

Norma Jean Stueve

WISNER — Memorial services for Norma Jean Stueve 89, formerly of Wisner, will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate.

Doris Buckendahl

Doris Buckendahl

PIERCE — Services for Doris J. Buckendahl, 87, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, at Zion Lutheran Church, Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate. Inurnment will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Pierce. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service,…

Ruby Roberts

Ruby Roberts

WAYNE — Services for Ruby A. Roberts, 89, Wakefield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Inurnment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara