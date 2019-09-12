Arlen Sawyer

BASSETT — Services for Arlen J. Sawyer, 66, Bassett, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bassett. Burial will be in the Thurman Cemetery near Bassett.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary and prayer service.
He died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in the CHI Health Good Samaritan at Kearney.
Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.
National Junior Angus Association or the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association are suggested for memorials.