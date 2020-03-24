Arlen Ahlers

PIERCE — Memorial services for Arlen G. Ahlers, 89, will be at a later date at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce.
He died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Premier Estates of Pierce.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of arrangements.
Donations may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce or Lutheran Hour Ministries.
1931-2020
Arlen is survived by his spouse, Dottie Ahlers; his children, Nancy Ahlers, Julie Butler; and John and spouse Laura Ahlers; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Wayne Ahlers and spouse Virginia; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Lunderborg and spouse Roger; his brother, Laurence Ahlers and spouse Gladys; and his brother, Walter Ahlers and spouse Betty.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.