HOSKINS — Services for Arlein F. Anderson, 93, Hoskins, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church in Hoskins.
Arlein Anderson died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
Arlein was born Oct. 15, 1928, on the family farm near Warnerville to Roy and Elsie (Uecker) Pettitt. She graduated from eighth grade from School District 43 in Madison County on May 24, 1941. Arlein was baptized on Nov. 11, 1928, and confirmed on June 8, 1941, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
On June 5, 1949, Arlein married Orville Anderson at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Orville and Arlein worked together to raise a family and run the family farm. Arlein was a talented cook best known for her homemade pies and cinnamon rolls. She also enjoyed gardening and canning. She was a gifted seamstress working for Singer Sewing Center and doing alternations for JCPenney and Golden Rule. Most of all, Arlein loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her spouse of 73 years, Orville; children Linda (Dave) Papstein of Norfolk, Larry (Angie) Anderson of Hoskins, Rhonda (Arlin) Kittle of Winside, Rick (Carol) Anderson of Norfolk and Randy (Traci) Anderson of Norfolk; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren plus a great-granddaughter arriving soon; and many nieces and nephews.
Arlein was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Lottie (Miles) Dubsky, Hulda (Edgar) Wichman, Fred (Elaine) Pettitt, Leonard (Adeline) Pettitt, Delbert (Eileen) Pettitt, Lee (Velma) Pettitt and Lois (Milton) Praeuner; infant brother Gilbert Pettitt; and great-grandson Gage Hoebelheinrich.
