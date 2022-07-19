 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arlein Anderson

HOSKINS — Services for Arlein F. Anderson, 93, Hoskins, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church in Hoskins.

Arlein Anderson died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1928-2022

Arlein was born Oct. 15, 1928, on the family farm near Warnerville to Roy and Elsie (Uecker) Pettitt. She graduated from eighth grade from School District 43 in Madison County on May 24, 1941. Arlein was baptized on Nov. 11, 1928, and confirmed on June 8, 1941, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

On June 5, 1949, Arlein married Orville Anderson at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Orville and Arlein worked together to raise a family and run the family farm. Arlein was a talented cook best known for her homemade pies and cinnamon rolls. She also enjoyed gardening and canning. She was a gifted seamstress working for Singer Sewing Center and doing alternations for JCPenney and Golden Rule. Most of all, Arlein loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her spouse of 73 years, Orville; children Linda (Dave) Papstein of Norfolk, Larry (Angie) Anderson of Hoskins, Rhonda (Arlin) Kittle of Winside, Rick (Carol) Anderson of Norfolk and Randy (Traci) Anderson of Norfolk; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren plus a great-granddaughter arriving soon; and many nieces and nephews.

Arlein was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Lottie (Miles) Dubsky, Hulda (Edgar) Wichman, Fred (Elaine) Pettitt, Leonard (Adeline) Pettitt, Delbert (Eileen) Pettitt, Lee (Velma) Pettitt and Lois (Milton) Praeuner; infant brother Gilbert Pettitt; and great-grandson Gage Hoebelheinrich.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Jean Rumsey

Jean Rumsey

NORFOLK — Services for Paula J. “Jean” (Strathman) Rumsey, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Jim Carretto will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

Lee Smith

Lee Smith

ELGIN — Services for Lee Smith, 95, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 22, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin. The Rev. Brian Loy and Michael Loy will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at St. Boniface Cemetery in Elgin.

Lea Ann Thomas

Lea Ann Thomas

CREIGHTON — Services for Lea Ann Hart Thomas, 55, Creighton, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate, with burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Bazile Mills. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral H…

Paula Rumsey

Paula Rumsey

NORFOLK — Services for Paula Jean “Jean” Rumsey, 73, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals. Paula Jean Rumsey died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colo.

Arlein Anderson

Arlein Anderson

HOSKINS — Services for Arlein F. Anderson, 93, Hoskins, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Katherine Perrigan

Katherine Perrigan

NORFOLK — Services for Katherine M. Perrigan, 76, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Katherine Perrigan died Monday, July 18, 2022, at her home in Norfolk.

Arlein Anderson

HOSKINS — Services for Arlein F. Anderson, 93, Hoskins, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Bridget Ramold

Bridget Ramold

O’NEILL — Services for Bridget Ramold, 63, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 22, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Florence Peters

Florence Peters

WAUSA — Services for Florence Peters, 92, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Florence Peters died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara