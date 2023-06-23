COLUMBUS — Graveside services for Arleigh R. Papstein, 85, Columbus, formerly of Pierce, were Friday, June 23, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Military rites were conducted by American Legion Post 84 Honor Guard.
Arleigh Papstein died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
1938-2023
Arleigh was born May 24, 1938, in Pierce to Fred and Hilda (Patent) Papstein. He attended school in Obert.
On Dec. 31, 1956, Arleigh entered the U.S. Navy. He was honorably discharged on Dec. 8, 1960.
On Jan. 7, 1976, Arleigh was united in marriage to Phyllis Anthoney. Arleigh was a locksmith the majority of his life. He enjoyed camping, fishing, cards and games, going on nature rides and spending time with his grandchildren.
Arleigh was a devout Christian who loved his Lord and Savior.
Arleigh is survived by his spouse, Phyllis Papstein; son Arleigh Papstein Jr.; daughter Vicki (Dean) Moore; daughter Michelle (Jeff) Pranger; three stepsons, Tom Frazier, Bill Frazier and Ronny Frazier; stepdaughter Connie (Lonnie) Menke; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and brother Ronnie Papstein.
Arleigh was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Hilda Papstein; his brothers, Marvin (Josephine) Papstein and Vernon Papstein; sisters Alyce Marie (Papstein) Hammer-Ellenberger and Aluda Claussen; a sister-in-law, Barbara Papstein; and two brothers-in-law, Lyle Hammer and Gerald Ellenberger.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.