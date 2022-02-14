OSMOND — Services for Arlean E. Pfanstiel, 91, Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Arlean Pfanstiel died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Osmond.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Gerald Hart, 82, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
WISNER — Services for Terry Biggerstaff, 62, Wisner, will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Wisner Fire Hall.
NORFOLK — Services for Stephen Ronnebaum, 68, Stanton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Stephen Ronnebaum died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at his daughter’s home in St. George, Kan.
NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis B. (Darnall) Johnsrud, 90, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Phyllis Johnsrud died Friday, Feb 11, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Norfolk. Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
SPENCER — Services for Lavone Bentz, 93, of Spencer are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
NORFOLK — Services for Elizabeth Kirby, 99, Battle Creek, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Elizabeth Kirby died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
BASSETT — Graveside memorial services for Kathy Jo Woods, 64, Pierre, S.D. will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
EWING — Services for Jeanette A. Tomjack, 89, Ewing, were Saturday, Feb. 12, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. The Rev. James Kramper officiated. A wake after the visitation was officiated by the Rev. John Norman. Burial was in the parish cemetery.
TILDEN — Services for Jesse Werkmeister, 42, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Jesse Werkmeister died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.