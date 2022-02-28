 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arlean Pfanstiel

Arlean Pfanstiel

OSMOND — Services for Arlean E. Pfanstiel, 91, Osmond, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery rural Osmond.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. Thursday until service time at the church in Osmond.

Arlean Pfanstiel died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Osmond.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.

1930-2022

Born Feb. 13, 1930, in Foster, Arlean Pfanstiel was the daughter of Benjamin and Bertha (Krueger) Krueger. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran church and grew up in Foster until she was 10. She attended schools in Foster and Pierce and went to the 10th grade at Norfolk High School.

She married Herman Klug on June 9, 1945, at Norfolk. He died Oct. 30, 1955.

On April 23, 1964, she married Harry Lenser at Yankton. They farmed at Norfolk until moving to McLean. There they owned and operated a restaurant called Harry’s Place for 28 years. Arlean moved to Plainview. Harry died Jan. 28, 2004.

She moved out to McCook in May 2005. Arlean moved back to the Pierce County area.

Arlean married Delmar Pfanstiel on June 12, 2009, in Osmond. They lived on the Pfanstiel family farm until Delmar died June 24, 2019.

She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond.

Survivors include her children, Leon (Lydia) Irvin of Fort Collins, Colo., Dennis (Patricia Read) of Oconto, Sheryl Williams of Omaha, Lee William (Bonnie) Oliva of St. Joseph, Mo., Jacalyn Hanlon of Lakeside, Ark., and Dina (Terry) Schwartz of Lincoln; daughter-in-law LaJean Hofmann of Norfolk; stepchildren Bernita (Doug) Bauer of Worland, Wyo., Randy (Janet) Pfanstiel of McLean, Diane (Dan) Short of Powell, Wyo., Kevin Pfanstiel (Sherry Albrecht) of Pierce, Gene (Julie) Pfanstiel of Randolph; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and two sisters, Bernice Siems of Elgin and Inez (Omar) Brisendine of Jefferson, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Bertha; brothers Lawrence, Clarence, Albert and Emil; sisters Rose Berg, Alvina in infancy and Betty Pino; and her spouses, Herman Klug, Harry Lenser and Delmar Pfanstiel.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Stanley Burkinshaw

Stanley Burkinshaw

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Stanley G. Burkinshaw, 89, Creighton and Long Pine, will be at a later date.

Kolbie Heppner

Kolbie Heppner

PIERCE — Service for Kolbie J. Heppner, 18, of Pierce will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Martha Atkins officiating. Burial will take place in Riverview Cemetery, Niobrara.

Mark Yover

Mark Yover

NORFOLK — Services for Mark S. Yover, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in rural Norfolk. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Yolanda Manzer

Yolanda Manzer

ATKINSON — Memorial services for Yolanda “Londie” Manzer, 95, Atkinson, and her spouse, Ted Manzer, 94, will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Sally Becker

Sally Becker

NORFOLK — Visitation and fellowship with family for Sally A. Becker, 85, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., Norfolk.

Patricia Nolan

Patricia Nolan

SPENCER — Services for Patricia “Pat” Nolan, 98, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Spencer.

Jerry Johnston

Jerry Johnston

O’NEILL — Services for Jerry Johnston, 72, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Don Vrbicky

Don Vrbicky

CLARKSON — Services for Don Vrbicky, 70, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Revs. Matt Gutowski and Rod Kneifl will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Dean Jones Sr.

Dean Jones Sr.

LAUREL — Services for Dean Jones Sr., 77, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate with burial in the Laurel Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara