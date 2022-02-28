OSMOND — Services for Arlean E. Pfanstiel, 91, Osmond, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery rural Osmond.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Thursday until service time at the church in Osmond.
Arlean Pfanstiel died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Osmond.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
1930-2022
Born Feb. 13, 1930, in Foster, Arlean Pfanstiel was the daughter of Benjamin and Bertha (Krueger) Krueger. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran church and grew up in Foster until she was 10. She attended schools in Foster and Pierce and went to the 10th grade at Norfolk High School.
She married Herman Klug on June 9, 1945, at Norfolk. He died Oct. 30, 1955.
On April 23, 1964, she married Harry Lenser at Yankton. They farmed at Norfolk until moving to McLean. There they owned and operated a restaurant called Harry’s Place for 28 years. Arlean moved to Plainview. Harry died Jan. 28, 2004.
She moved out to McCook in May 2005. Arlean moved back to the Pierce County area.
Arlean married Delmar Pfanstiel on June 12, 2009, in Osmond. They lived on the Pfanstiel family farm until Delmar died June 24, 2019.
She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond.
Survivors include her children, Leon (Lydia) Irvin of Fort Collins, Colo., Dennis (Patricia Read) of Oconto, Sheryl Williams of Omaha, Lee William (Bonnie) Oliva of St. Joseph, Mo., Jacalyn Hanlon of Lakeside, Ark., and Dina (Terry) Schwartz of Lincoln; daughter-in-law LaJean Hofmann of Norfolk; stepchildren Bernita (Doug) Bauer of Worland, Wyo., Randy (Janet) Pfanstiel of McLean, Diane (Dan) Short of Powell, Wyo., Kevin Pfanstiel (Sherry Albrecht) of Pierce, Gene (Julie) Pfanstiel of Randolph; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and two sisters, Bernice Siems of Elgin and Inez (Omar) Brisendine of Jefferson, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Bertha; brothers Lawrence, Clarence, Albert and Emil; sisters Rose Berg, Alvina in infancy and Betty Pino; and her spouses, Herman Klug, Harry Lenser and Delmar Pfanstiel.
