Arland Pulley

Arland Pulley

TILDEN — Memorial services for Arland Pulley, 81, Tilden, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.

Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.

He died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

1938-2020

Arland Lee Pulley, son of Theodore Roosevelt and Viola Iva Rose (Green) Pulley, was born March 23, 1938, at Meadow Grove. He was called to active duty in 1961 and was discharged as a supply sergeant from the U.S. Army Reserves in 1967. He received a certificate equivalent associate degree while serving in the Army and later completed his bachelor of arts agri-business degree.

Arland was married to Judy Watson on May 15, 1962, at the Methodist Church in Tilden. They had two children: Tammy Sue and Terry Lee, the pride and joys of his life.

Arland was born, raised and farmed north of the Elkhorn River between Meadow Grove and Tilden. In 1964, he started working part-time for Madison County U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service Office. In 1969, Arland began working full time as area bin site supervisor until the sites were all closed down. He then worked out of the Nebraska ASCS state office until he was transferred to USDA Federal Crop Insurance, where he was the area claims specialist at Columbus, before moving to the state office in Lincoln.

Arland closed down the Nebraska State Office and the Area Claims Offices of the state before moving to Kansas City, Missouri Farm Service Agency/Risk Management Agency Office. He retired in 1998 from USDA/FSA/RMA/PDD as an insurance management specialist.

Arland was the first EMT for Meadow Grove Fire and Rescue. He was an active member of American Legion Post 170 in Tilden. He was also an active Lion’s Club member since 1969 and served in all local offices and most district offices. Arland was also an active Master Freemason and a life 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason at the Valley of Lincoln in Lincoln.

Arland is survived by his spouse, Judy (Watson) Pulley; a son, Terry (Maryrose) Pulley of Tilden; a daughter, Tammy (Keith) Dittrich of Tilden; four grandchildren, Amy Pulley, Andrew Pulley, Joshua Dittrich and Claire Dittrich; and great-grandchildren, Xena Shipps, Anthony Shipps, Jayden Pulley and Hayley Pulley.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Helen La Rose (Pulley) Nelson.

Tags

In other news

Sally Petersen

Sally Petersen

Sally Harmon Petersen lost her five-month battle to pancreatic cancer on the evening of Nov. 11, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla., with her family by her side. She was 71 years old.

Donna Payne

Donna Payne

NELIGH — Services for Donna J. Payne, 93, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate. Burial will be at West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin at 12:45 p.m.

Tamara Klein

Tamara Klein

GATES — Memorial services for Tamara J. “Tami” (Wilcox) Klein, 61, rural Broken Bow, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Gates Community Center in Gates. The Rev. Marty Robbins will officiate. Burial will be in the Gates Cemetery.

Kevin Wegner

Kevin Wegner

STANTON — Services for Kevin L. Wegner, 51, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery.

Elvin Frank

Elvin Frank

STANTON — Services for Elvin A.T. Frank, 93, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl and Al Wolverton will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Post 3602, American Legion P…

Arvyn Neuhaus

Arvyn Neuhaus

CREIGHTON — Services for Arvyn Neuhaus, 82, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American …

Merlin Kint

LAUREL — Services for Merlin H. Kint, 68, Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeffery Warner will officiate with burial in the Laurel Cemetery.

Arland Pulley

Arland Pulley

TILDEN — Memorial services for Arland Pulley, 81, Tilden, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.

Jeff Hulscher

A celebration of life for Jeff Hulscher, 53, formerly of Battle Creek, will be at a later date. He died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at his home in Sun Lakes, Ariz., after battling cancer.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara
Crime map

Literary Corner


Give us your
best caption

caption contest

Click the photo to write a caption and have a chance to win a free subscription to the Norfolk Daily News. Each week the winning caption will be featured in "Worth a Shot" in Saturday's Daily News.


-