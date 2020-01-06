TILDEN — Memorial services for Arland Pulley, 81, Tilden, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
He died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
1938-2020
Arland Lee Pulley, son of Theodore Roosevelt and Viola Iva Rose (Green) Pulley, was born March 23, 1938, at Meadow Grove. He was called to active duty in 1961 and was discharged as a supply sergeant from the U.S. Army Reserves in 1967. He received a certificate equivalent associate degree while serving in the Army and later completed his bachelor of arts agri-business degree.
Arland was married to Judy Watson on May 15, 1962, at the Methodist Church in Tilden. They had two children: Tammy Sue and Terry Lee, the pride and joys of his life.
Arland was born, raised and farmed north of the Elkhorn River between Meadow Grove and Tilden. In 1964, he started working part-time for Madison County U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service Office. In 1969, Arland began working full time as area bin site supervisor until the sites were all closed down. He then worked out of the Nebraska ASCS state office until he was transferred to USDA Federal Crop Insurance, where he was the area claims specialist at Columbus, before moving to the state office in Lincoln.
Arland closed down the Nebraska State Office and the Area Claims Offices of the state before moving to Kansas City, Missouri Farm Service Agency/Risk Management Agency Office. He retired in 1998 from USDA/FSA/RMA/PDD as an insurance management specialist.
Arland was the first EMT for Meadow Grove Fire and Rescue. He was an active member of American Legion Post 170 in Tilden. He was also an active Lion’s Club member since 1969 and served in all local offices and most district offices. Arland was also an active Master Freemason and a life 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason at the Valley of Lincoln in Lincoln.
Arland is survived by his spouse, Judy (Watson) Pulley; a son, Terry (Maryrose) Pulley of Tilden; a daughter, Tammy (Keith) Dittrich of Tilden; four grandchildren, Amy Pulley, Andrew Pulley, Joshua Dittrich and Claire Dittrich; and great-grandchildren, Xena Shipps, Anthony Shipps, Jayden Pulley and Hayley Pulley.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Helen La Rose (Pulley) Nelson.