TILDEN — Services for Arland Praeuner, 94, Battle Creek, will be at a later date and arrangements are under the direction of Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home of Tilden. He died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Yolan K. Zimmerman, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Services for Harold T. Myhre, 92, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
LAUREL — Services for Norma J. Penlerick, 83, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
OAKLAND — Private services for Arlene J. Posvar, 92, will be Saturday, Jan. 9, under the direction of Pelan Funeral Services of Oakland, Lyons and Tekamah. Burial will be in the Bancroft Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Private services for Jesse M. “Bud” Lewis, 85, Norfolk, will be Saturday, Jan. 9, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
GORDON — Memorial services for Frieda E. Ladely, 86, Norfolk, will be in April 2021 in Gordon.
Dennis Lyall of Omaha, formerly of the Meadow Grove area, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. Per his wishes, there will be no services.