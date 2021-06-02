Arland Praeuner

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Arland W. Praeuner, 94, Battle Creek will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate with burial at a later date. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 75.
He died Jan. 5, 2021, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
1926-2021
Arland W. Praeuner was born on April 22, 1926, to August and Edna (Kruger) Praeuner. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. He attended St. John Lutheran School for eight years and graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1944. He entered the U.S. Navy in 1944 during World War II and served until 1946, most of the time onboard the USS Pastores in the South Pacific.
On Aug. 20, 1950, Arland was united in marriage to Frances Schulze in Tilden. The couple made their home on a farm south of Battle Creek, where they farmed for many years before moving to town.
He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, lifetime member on the American Legion Post 75 and the VFW Post 1644. He sold Archer Oil for over 48 years and was an active member of the Madison County Farm Bureau.
During his life he liked dancing, Polka music and the yearly fishing trips to Minnesota. He enjoyed being a member of a local card club and would talk about his time in the Navy to anyone that would listen.
He is survived by a son, Deon (Rhonda) Praeuner of Battle Creek; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sisters Arlene Werner, Ada Smith, Alice Smith; and brother, Allan Praeuner.
Arland was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Frances; son Gary; and two infant sons, Marlan and Barry Praeuner; a granddaughter, Renee Praeuner; and sister Adeline Werner.