Arland Gross

MADISON — Services for Arland C. Gross, 72, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of arrangements.
1949-2021
The service will be livestreamed on the Home for Funerals website.
Arland Charles Gross passed away Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at his home in Madison following a valiant battle with cancer. Arland was proudly able to live and die in his childhood home on the family’s homestead.
Arland Charles was born March 19, 1949, in Madison to Charles and Laura (Wetjen) Gross. He was raised on the family farm west of Madison. Arland was baptized, confirmed and attended school at St. John’s Green Garden. He was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison.
On July 29, 1967, Arland married Nancy Bland at the Methodist Church in Columbus. The couple was blessed with three sons: Gerald, James and Jay.
Over the years, Arland worked for Madison County and the City of Madison. He served as the foreman of District 1 for the Madison County Roads Department. After retirement, Arland started his own business, AG Excavating. He ran his business until passing away.
Arland enjoyed golf, his cabin and fixing anything that needed to be fixed. He was an avid Husker fan. Most of all, Arland loved his family and bragging about his grandkids to everyone.
The family greatly appreciated the care and compassion of the hospice and hospital staff at Faith Regional Health Services.
Arland was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and golf partner, Greg Schmidt.
He is survived by his spouse of 54 years, Nancy; children Gerald “Jerry” (Tracy) Gross of Kennard, James “Jim” (Genie) Gross of Omaha and Jay (Amy) Gross of Newell, Iowa; grandchildren Amanda, Aaron, David, McKenna, Jaelyn, Kyle and Hannah Gross, Alexis and Austin Barber; sister Marlene (John) Bomar of Battle Creek; brother-in-law Tom (Carol) Bland of Norfolk; and nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.