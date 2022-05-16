HOWELLS — Services for Ardyth Molacek, 86, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church and will continue an hour prior to services Tuesday, also at the church.
Ardyth Molacek died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
Miller Funeral Home of Clarkson is in charge of the arrangements.
1935-2022
Ardyth Ione Molacek was born on Nov. 14, 1935, in Wayne County to Paul and Esther (Eckert) Deck. She attended Wayne County School District 11 and then Stanton High School, graduating in 1952. She worked at the county superintendent office and the Farmers Union Co-Op office.
Ardyth met the love of her life, Donald R. Molacek, at a dance in Norfolk, and they were married on Feb. 15, 1955, in Stanton. The couple moved to a farm north of Howells and farmed together raising crops and livestock and were blessed with three children.
In 1977, they purchased Kindschuh Station, operating as D&A Service until 1995 when they closed the business and continued living there.
Ardyth loved working with her flowers, crocheting and embroidering sets of dish towels for her grandchildren. She loved her cats, especially Freckles, who has been her constant companion for the last eight years.
Ardyth is survived by a son, Don (Donna) Molacek of Howells; two daughters, Ardene Belina (Kevin Heithold) of Wayne and Renee (Ken) Tichota of Lincoln; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Joe (Mary) Molacek of Norfolk.
Ardyth was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Esther Deck; her spouse, Donald Molacek; a son-in-law, Jeff Belina; two sisters, Verna (Bill) Brogren and Darlene (Delbert) Smith; a brother-in-law, Rudolph (Elaine) Molacek; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn (Gil) Vogel.
Memorials may be directed to those of the family’s choice. Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.