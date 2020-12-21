Ardyce Zicht

STANTON — Private graveside services for Ardyce A. Zicht, 92, of Stanton were held Monday, Dec. 21, at the Stanton Cemetery, Stanton, with the Rev. Timothy Booth officiating.
No visitation was held. Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton was in charge of the arrangements.
She died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
1928-2020
Ardyce Arlene Zicht was born Feb. 5, 1928, in rural Stanton County, the daughter of Fred and Anna (Eggers) Broekemeier. She attended St. Matthews Lutheran School in rural Stanton County and was a 1946 graduate of Wisner High School at Wisner.
On March 11, 1951, Ardyce married Russell Zicht at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The couple made their home farming north of Wisner for 15 years and moved to Stanton in 1967. They were married 54 years when Russ passed away in 2005.
She was a bookkeeper for Stanton Public Schools until 1990 when she retired. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing bridge and many trips to Las Vegas with her friends. She enjoyed traveling, which included a special trip with Russ to Germany to meet relatives, and numerous trips to Hawaii. She was member of Faith Lutheran Church for over 50 years, a life member of VFW Auxiliary of Post #3602 of Stanton and was a past president.
Survivors include two children, Jana Zicht of Stanton and Paula and Al Provorse of Omaha; two grandchildren, Al Provorse of Lincoln and Makenzie and Vincent Long of Maumelle, Ark.; one great-granddaughter, Sophia Long of Maumelle; along with nieces and nephews.
Preceding Ardyce in death were her parents; husband Russell on May 9, 2005; two brothers; and two sisters.
