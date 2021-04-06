Ardyce Linn

CONCORD — Services for Ardyce L. Linn, 93, Wayne, formerly of Laurel and Concord, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at the church.
She died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made directed to the Concord Evangelical Free Church, Dixon/ Concord Cemetery Association and the Billy Graham Ministries.