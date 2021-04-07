Ardyce Linn

CONCORD — Services for Ardyce L. Linn, 93, Wayne, formerly of Laurel and Concord, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at the church on Thursday.
She died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made directed to the Concord Evangelical Free Church, Dixon/ Concord Cemetery Association and the Billy Graham Ministries.
———
Ardyce LaVonne Linn was born June 21, 1927, on a farm northeast of Concord, to Henry and Alberta (Luth) Erwin. She attended Concord Grade School, and after graduating from Concord High School in 1945, she helped her mother with their large family.
Ardyce married Edward E. Linn on March 22, 1947, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. She was a stay-at-home mom. The couple farmed near Concord for nearly 20 years. Later, Ardyce worked in Wayne at Sav-Mor Drug in the gift shop and as an assistant with Schumacher Funeral Home and later Hasemann Funeral Home.
Ardyce was a member of the Evangelical Free Church in Concord, where she held many offices over the years, the Evangelical Free Church Ministries and Bible studies. She belonged to the “craft club” and loved music, sewing, quilting, gardening and baking, but most of all, her family.
Ardyce is survived by her children, Jeaneane (Dave) Parsons of Pine Bluffs, Wyo., Brent (Lillian) Linn of Sioux City, Iowa, and Steven (Scott) Linn of Des Moines, Iowa; siblings Jim (Mareen) Erwin of Spencer, Iowa, Gary (Yvonne) Erwin of Concord and Dale (Jeannice) Erwin of North Sioux City, S.D.; sisters-in-law Dorothy Erwin of Sioux City and Jody Erwin of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and nieces and nephews.
Ardyce was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Edward in 2004; and four siblings, Barbara in 1959, Marcia in 1988, Wylie in 2016 and William in 2020.