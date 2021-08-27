Ardyce Johnson

CONCORD — Services for Ardyce M. Johnson, 90, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord. Vicar Deb Hammer will officiate. Burial will be at the Concord Cemetery in Concord.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will continue on Tuesday an hour prior to services at church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
1931-2021
Ardyce Marie (Swanson) Johnson was called home by her heavenly Father on Aug. 25, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center surrounded by her loving family.
Ardyce was born May 4, 1931, at Wayne, to Emil and Clara (Goldberg) Swanson. She grew up on a farm north of Wayne. She attended Cozy Nest District 58 country school. She graduated from Concord High School in 1948 and attended Wayne State College.
On Dec. 16, 1950, she married her high school sweetheart, Evert Johnson, at Concordia Lutheran Church. To this marriage was born four children: Lynette, Brent, Bruce and Carla. They farmed for 52 years on the Goldberg Family farm south of Concord.
She was a lifetime member of Concordia Lutheran, where she was baptized, confirmed and married. She was active in Junior Missionary, Luther League, Married Couples, W.E.L.C.A., Dorcas Circle and sang many years in the church choir. She led Bible study at Hillcrest Care Center, was a 4-H Leader and taught many to sew, cook and bake. She was a member of the Merry Homemakers Club.
She worked many years as a bookkeeper and at Nutrena Feeds in Wayne, retiring in 1997. She sold Mary Kay for many years. Faith, family and friends where especially important to her. She loved spending time with family and enjoyed attending the grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s games and performances. She enjoyed attending Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears sporting events and was a huge Husker football and volleyball fan. If she wasn’t watching sports on TV, then she was watching the game show station. Her family loved her baking and cooking, especially her cinnamon rolls, turtles, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate cake with caramel frosting, hamballs and mashed potatoes.
She enjoyed traveling with her spouse and family and loved spending time at Bruce’s cabin at Leech Lake, Minn. You could find her reading, doing puzzles, word searches, playing board games and cards. She even got good at Zooming.
She is survived by her four children, Lynette and Doug Krie of Laurel, Brent and Penny Johnson of Concord, Bruce and Vikki Johnson of Fargo, N.D., and Carla and Don Noecker of Hartington; 11 grandchildren: Kris Krie, Trisha Reifenrath, Alissa Thompson, Mark, Brad and Chad Johnson, Jorie Kosel, Jayce Johnson, Mike and Nate Noecker and Christina Sees; 25 great-grandchildren; two more great-grandchildren due in December and March; two great-great-granddaughters; in-laws Lyla Swanson of Wayne, Doris and Jim Nelson of Laurel, Leon and Linda Johnson of Broken Arrow, Okla., Delwyn and Fern Johnson of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Mary Johnson of Allen; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Evert; brother Ernie Swanson; and in-laws Marlen and Suzie Johnson, Phyllis and Dean Salmon and Duke Johnson.
The family would like to thank you for all your kindness, prayers and love. Please join the family in the church basement for lunch.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews: Cris Krie, Mark Johnson, Brad Johnson, Chad Johnson, Mike Noecker, Nate Noecker, Jayce Johnson, Regg Swanson and Lon Swanson. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters: Trisha Reifenrath, Alissa Thompson, Christina Sees, Jorie Kosel and niece Ann Scholl.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials to the family. Memorials will be designated to Ardyce’s favorite charities.