Ardyce Johnson

LAUREL — Services for Ardyce M. Johnson, 90, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Johnson died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
ORCHARD — Services for Annette M. (Holliday) McCain, 57, Columbus, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Orchard.
OSMOND — Graveside services for Janet O. Meyer, 92, Coleridge, formerly Osmond, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Osmond. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for George A. Fritz, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor G…
STANTON — Services for Arllys E. Hansen, 101, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller and Deacon Al Wolverton will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
BELLEVUE — Memorial services for the Rev. Robert J. Gearhart Sr., 83, Syracuse, will be at a later date at Church of the Holy Spirit in Bellevue.
PIERCE — Services for Peggy A. Flesner, 89, Plainview, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Flesner died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the Premier Estates of Pierce.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Bruce Schlote, 68, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
