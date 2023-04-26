Ardith Warneke

PIERCE — Services for Ardith E. Warneke, 94, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be sent to Zion Lutheran Church and School of Pierce or Orphan Grain Train.
1928-2023
Ardith (Bostelmann) Warneke was born Dec. 26, 1928, to Gustav and Erna (Jungck) Bostelmann at Chester. She passed away April 24, 2023, while hospitalized in Neligh.
Ardith was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Chester, where she attended school through the eighth grade.
After graduation from Chester High School in 1946, she moved to Norfolk with her sisters and began working for Hennings Bakery. That’s where she met Melvin, who returned from the service to begin working for Hennings Bakery as well. They were married in May 1948, and in August of that same year, they purchased the bakery in Pierce. This began their career in the bakery business which lasted for 19 years. At that time, Melvin began working for Aid Association for Lutherans in Fremont.
In 1978, they moved back to Pierce, where Ardith did secretarial work for his AAL office. During those years, she was an active volunteer. She chaired a group of Pierce ladies who volunteered at the Norfolk hospital for 22 years. She was also active in Zion Lutheran’s Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, Zion ladies aid and altar guild.
She and Melvin volunteered for Orphan Grain Train, serving on the advisory board and traveling to deliver items for those in need for 14 years. They traveled in their RV throughout the United States and Canada for organizations they volunteered for as well as personal travels.
She is survived by daughters Deb (John) Matasovsky and Diane (Kern) Newton; son Dean (Theresa) Warneke; son-in-law Mike Ray; brothers Dwayne Bostelman of Kearney and Wally (Jackie) Bostelmann of Holly Springs, Miss.; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Mel; a daughter, Dorla Ray; sisters Louise (Fred) Barry and Gladys (Bill) Meisinger; brother Harold (Wilma) Bostelmann; and sister-in-law Avis Bostelman.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.