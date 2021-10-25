HOWELLS — Service for Ardith J. Svitak, 63, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stanley Schmit and Deacon Bill Schlautmann will officiate. Burial will be in St. Henry’s Cemetery in rural Howells.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at St. John’s Catholic Church in Howells with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Ardith Svitak died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at her residence in Howells.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel of Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1958-2021
The service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Ardith was born on March 1, 1958, in Norfolk to Harry and LaVerne (Harms) Warneke. She attended grade school at a rural county district school outside of Tilden and graduated from Randolph High School. She then attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
She married Douglas Svitak on May 10, 1980, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. After their marriage, Ardith and Doug moved to Howells. Throughout her life, she worked at the Norfolk YMCA, Stanton Newspaper, Gaskill Insurance in Norfolk, Howells Poultry and the Norfolk Shopper. She currently was working for At Your Service In Home Care located in Neligh and serving at The Grain Bin in Howells.
Ardith was active with the Stanton County 4-H Club and also as the Horticulture Leader. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, quilting, camping, spending time with her grandkids and researching her family’s genealogy.
Survivors include her spouse, Douglas Svitak; a daughter, Stephanie (Ross) Cohn of Norfolk; son Steven (Miranda) Svitak of Leigh; grandchildren Lily Cohn, Madison Cohn, Nicholas Cohn, Jessica Cohn, Barrett Svitak, Dakota Svitak, Benelli Svitak, Riggins Svitak and Sienna Svitak; sisters Julene (Ron) Butterfield of Stanton, Brenda (Ken) Thomas of Stanton and Debbie Warneke of Stanton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and LaVerne Warneke, and a brother, Roland Warneke.
Organist will be Wayne Molacek, and the St. John’s Choir and St. Peter and Paul Choir will be singing. Casketbearers will be Steven Svitak, Eugene Svitak, Jason Hassler, Jeremy Hassler, Kyle Vering and Lee Vering. Honorary casketbearers will be Ardith’s grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the family for a later designation.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.