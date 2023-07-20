Ardath Puntney

COLERIDGE — Ardath E. Puntney, 94, Coleridge, died on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge. Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.
ALBION — Glen A. Stewart of rural Albion died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward. Services are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.
Michael A. Buss, 58, died suddenly on June 18, 2023, at his residence in Lincoln. Private burial of his cremains took place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk on June 28 with the Rev. Lee Weander officiating.
NORFOLK — Services for Susan A. “Sue” Auten, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Neil Gately and Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.
NORFOLK — Merna Priestley, 93, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Omaha.
COLERIDGE — Services for Roger J. Wobbenhorst, 68, Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Marilyn Hasemann will officiate. Burial will be in the Belden Cemetery.
ALBION — John H. Darling Jr., 87, McCook, formerly of Albion, died at his home on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
NORFOLK — Visitation for Bryan K. Kleensang, 63, Clarkson, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Private services and burial will occur at a later date.
