COLERIDGE — Services for Ardath E. Puntney, 94, of Coleridge will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge with the Rev. Marilyn Hasemann officiating. Burial will be at the Hartington City Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church and will continue on Tuesday one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.
Ardath Puntney died Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
1929-2023
You may watch a livestream of the funeral at https://www.facebook.com/ImmanuelLutheranChurchColeridge/live
Ardath Elaine (Heithold) Puntney was born Feb. 19, 1929, at Hoskins to Arthur and Lillie (Harder) Heithold. She was baptized May 5, 1929, at Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wayne. She was confirmed on May 30, 1943, at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Hoskins.
She attended school at Hartington Public School and graduated in 1946. After attending Wayne State College, she taught school at a country school in Pierce County for two years. She also was employed at Northwestern Bell in Wayne two years before her marriage. On Oct. 6, 1952, Ardath married Raymond Roland Puntney at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge.
The couple made their home on the family farm east of Hartington. They farmed and milked cows until 1987. After raising her children, she was employed at the Cedar County Veterinary Service in Hartington for over 25 years. In 2006, Ray and Ardath moved into Coleridge. Ardath was a resident of Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge since December 2019.
She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge and the Hartington VFW Auxiliary Post 5283. Ray and Ardath were two of the founding members of the Coleridge Saddle Club.
Ardath is survived by three children and their spouses, Alan (Luann) Puntney of Norfolk, Kelvin (Cynthia) Puntney of Carroll and Shari Puntney and Randy Tunink of Norfolk; six grandchildren, Melissa (Craig) Lordemann, Dustin Puntney, Tim (Kim) Puntney, Jenna (Brent) Jochum, Matt (Laura) Haase and Joey Haase and fiancée Brianna Forman; 11 great-grandchildren, Jarret and Jayden Lordemann, Lily Puntney, Corbyn, Cael, Connor and Lainey Puntney, Mason and Laikyn Jochum, Kendall and Sadie Haase; sisters and brothers-in-law, Vivian (Jerry) Ash of Springfield, Mo., Marian Stringfellow of Bolivar, Mo., Joann (Red) Dreesen of Fair Grove, Mo., Sharon Lumley of Elkland, Mo., Janet Hughes of Springfield, M., Patty (Ramadan) Nadi of Atlanta, Ga., Kathy (John) Hodges of Springfield, Mo.; sister-in-law Margaret Heithold of Salem, Mo.; brothers and sisters-in-law Duane (Leona) Heithold of Coleridge and David (Pauline) Heithold of Elkland, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her infant son in 1954; her spouse, Raymond Roland Puntney in 2012; her parents; brothers and sister-in-law, Stanley Heithold, Richard (Ziola) Heithold, Donavon Heithold, Wendell Lumley and Jack Hughes; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and their spouses, Edward (Hazel) Puntney, Ralph (Iola) Puntney, Viola (William) MacKnight, Lucille (Arnold) Heitman, William (Ruth) Puntney, Robert (Margaret) Puntney, Floyd (Marilyn) Puntney, Helen (Clarence) Vock and Wendell (Ruby) Puntney; and her parents-in-law, William and Julia Puntney.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Melissa (Craig) Lordemann, Dustin Puntney, Tim (Kim) Puntney, Jenna (Brent) Jochum, Matt (Laura) Haase and Joey Haase and fiancée Brianna Forman. Honorary pallbearers will be Ardath’s great-grandchildren, Jarret and Jayden Lordemann, Lily Puntney, Corbyn, Cael, Connor and Lainey Puntney, Mason and Laikyn Jochum, Kendall and Sadie Haase.
The family appreciates your thoughts and kindness and invites you to lunch in the Coleridge Community Building following the committal services.