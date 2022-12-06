 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Archie Brandt

Archie Brandt

ROYAL — Memorial services for Archie Brandt, 91, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Royal Auditorium in Royal. Bob Moore will officiate with burial in Royal Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74, American Legion Post 136 and U.S. Navy Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the auditorium in Royal.

Archie Brandt died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at CHI Health Plainview.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.

1931-2022

Archie W. Brandt, son of Donley and Lida (Cool) Brandt, was born Feb. 14, 1931, on his parents’ farm west of Creighton. He attended Mars Country School until the eighth grade.

Archie served in the U.S. Navy for four years during the Korean War and was stationed on the USS Iowa for three of those years. Due to his service in the Navy, he later received an honorary high school diploma.

On April 19, 1953, Archie was united in marriage to Ardella Jensen at the Royal United Methodist Church in Royal. They were blessed with 69 years of marriage and three children, Duaine, Arvin and Debra.

Archie and Ardella lived near Creighton for seven years before moving to their farm in the Royal area where they resided for 54 years. They operated a dairy farm and raised crops. In 2017, Archie and Ardella retired and moved to Plainview.

Archie was a member of the former Royal United Methodist Church and the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Posts of Creighton and Orchard. He served on the Brunswick Fire Board for 42 years, the Royal Township Board for many years and also the Royal School Board.

Archie enjoyed old tractors and horse and mule teams. He also enjoyed playing cards and vacationing in Arizona and Nevada with Ardella for several years. Archie was a proud USS Iowa alumnus. He and Ardella attended several USS Iowa reunions throughout the country.

Archie is survived by his spouse of 69 years, Ardella of Plainview; children Duaine Brandt of Royal, Arvin Brandt of Royal and Debra (Michael) Sorensen of Plainview; three granddaughters; three step-grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Earleen Jensen; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donley and Lida Brandt; siblings Leta (Wendell) Morrill, Mildred Brandt, Doyt (Violet) Brandt and Norma (Robert) Morrill; parents-in-law Andrew and Dorothy Jensen; and brother-in-law Marlowe Jensen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Tags

In other news

Marie Byram

Marie Byram

NORFOLK — Services for Marie A. (Rix) Byram, 91, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at First Baptist Church, 404 W. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Margaret Anding

Margaret Anding

NORFOLK — Services for Margaret J. Anding, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Margaret Anding died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Robert Jones

Robert Jones

BEEMER — Services for Robert “Bob” Jones, 78, West Point, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at the Beemer Mennonite Church in Beemer. The Rev. Lewis Miller will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

Carolyn Schmit

Carolyn Schmit

OSMOND — Services for Carolyn Schmit, 80, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. The Rev. Stanley Schmit and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the cemetery in Osmond.

Delbert Heithoff

Delbert Heithoff

ELGIN — Services for Delbert V. Heithoff, 90, Norfolk, formerly of Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. John Norman and Deacon Dennis Weihn will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Elgin. Military rites conducted by A…

Goldie Bowman

Goldie Bowman

NELIGH — Services for Goldie J. Bowman, 88, Elgin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Antelope County Fair Building in Neligh. Burial will be in Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin.

Baker Wilcox

Baker Wilcox

GENOA — Private services for Baker J. Wilcox, infant son of Chelsea and Jason, will be conducted. Burial will be in Friends Cemetery in Genoa.

Cory Buss

Cory Buss

RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Cory A. Buss, 51, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Thomas Vavak

Thomas Vavak

NORFOLK — Service for Thomas F. “Tom” or “Tommy” Vavak, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara