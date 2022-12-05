 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Archie Brandt

CREIGHTON — Services for Archie Brandt, 91, Plainview, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Archie Brandt died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at CHI Health Plainview.

Tags

In other news

Janice Hupp

Janice Hupp

Janice Kay Hupp was born in Madison on Oct. 23, 1942, the daughter of Arvid and Margaret Sunderman. She was raised on a dairy farm 8 miles west of town with her three siblings.

Thomas Vavak

Thomas Vavak

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas F. “Tom” Vavak, 82, of Norfolk will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Brian Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.

Sheila Ann Tift

Sheila Ann Tift

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Sheila Ann Tift, 52, Norfolk, will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at First Christian Church, 1408 E. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. Sheila Ann Tift died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

Marie Byram

Marie Byram

NORFOLK — Services for Marie A. (Rix) Byram, 91, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at First Baptist Church, 404 W. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Robert Spiegel

Robert Spiegel

ALBION — Services for Robert “Bob” E. Spiegel, 84, Battle Creek, formerly of Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. …

Judith C. Buchanan

Judith C. Buchanan

HARTINGTON — Services for Judith C. Buchanan, 71, of Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Hartington, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Thomas Vavak

Thomas Vavak

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas F. Vavak, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Thomas Vavak died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

James Wohlman

James Wohlman

HARTINGTON — Services for James Wohlman, 73, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. James Wohlman died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Goldie Bowman

Goldie Bowman

NELIGH — Services for Goldie J. Bowman, 88, Elgin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Antelope County Fair Building in Neligh. Burial will be in Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara