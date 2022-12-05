CREIGHTON — Services for Archie Brandt, 91, Plainview, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Archie Brandt died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at CHI Health Plainview.
Janice Kay Hupp was born in Madison on Oct. 23, 1942, the daughter of Arvid and Margaret Sunderman. She was raised on a dairy farm 8 miles west of town with her three siblings.
NORFOLK — Services for Thomas F. “Tom” Vavak, 82, of Norfolk will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Brian Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Sheila Ann Tift, 52, Norfolk, will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at First Christian Church, 1408 E. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. Sheila Ann Tift died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
NORFOLK — Services for Marie A. (Rix) Byram, 91, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at First Baptist Church, 404 W. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
ALBION — Services for Robert “Bob” E. Spiegel, 84, Battle Creek, formerly of Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. …
HARTINGTON — Services for Judith C. Buchanan, 71, of Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Hartington, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Services for Thomas F. Vavak, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Thomas Vavak died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for James Wohlman, 73, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. James Wohlman died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
NELIGH — Services for Goldie J. Bowman, 88, Elgin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Antelope County Fair Building in Neligh. Burial will be in Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin.