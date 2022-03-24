 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
MUCH OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND PARTS OF WESTERN IOWA...

* Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona and Harrison counties. In
Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne,
Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge,
Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward,
Lancaster, Cass, Saline, Jefferson and Gage counties.

* Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit
extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor
burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Ara Jane Dunlap

NORFOLK — Services for Ara Jane Dunlap, 97, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Best Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the chapel.

Ara Jane Dunlap died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Hillcrest Country Estates Cottages in Papillion.

1924-2022

Ara Jane was born Aug. 20, 1924, to Ralph M. and Vesper V. (Schwerdtfeger) Hill on the family farm near Arapahoe. She was baptized into the Christian Church in Arapahoe in 1937. She attended country school and graduated from Arapahoe High School in 1942 as valedictorian of her class. The year following high school, she taught at School District 28, a country school in Furnas County.

Ara Jane then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, graduating with distinction in January 1947 with a double teaching major in music and English. From mid-year 1947 through 1950, she served as a traveling grade school music teacher in the Omaha Public Schools, teaching at Florence, Minne Lusa, Miller Park, Druid Hill, Webster and Vinton schools.

She and James H. Dunlap were united in marriage March 28, 1948, during his sophomore year in medical school. The couple moved to Indianapolis, Ind., in 1950, where Dr. Dunlap served his medical internship and Mrs. Dunlap taught seventh and eighth grade English in a K-8 public school as well as music for the entire school. The following year, the couple moved to Norfolk. While in Norfolk, the first of the couple’s five children were born.

After living a year in Norfolk, Dr. Dunlap was recalled into the Navy, and the couple moved to Quantico, Va., where Dr. Dunlap served at the U.S. Navy Hospital and the Marine Air Station from 1952 through 1954. Following his discharge from the Navy, the Dunlaps returned to Norfolk, where they resided until Dr. Dunlap’s death in 2013. At this time, Mrs. Dunlap returned to the Omaha area.

Mrs. Dunlap was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Norfolk, a life member of Grant School Parent-Teacher Association, a life member of Inland Bird Banding Association and a member of various other bird banding organizations. She was active in the area and state Medical Auxiliaries and a staunch supporter of the various activities of the five Dunlap children, such as school, swim team, band, Brownies, Scouts, and especially scholastic activities.

The Dunlaps started a choose-and-cut Christmas tree plantation in 1967. When trees reached saleable size, Mrs. Dunlap assumed the responsibility of selling the trees, hiring local high school students to assist her. Starting in 1978, the summer shearing of the trees also became her job, which she continued until she again shared the task with her spouse after he retired from the practice of medicine in 1990. The Dunlaps closed their tree field in 2001.

Mrs. Dunlap had a lifelong interest in birds and, in 1976, became a federally licensed bird bander, one of only 2,000 such individuals in the United States at the time. She continued this hobby for 30 years, banding thousands of birds in her own yard, sharing her extensive knowledge of birds and the live birds themselves with hundreds of school children, garden clubs and other civic organizations, as well as people who attended bird identification classes at the tech college.

Mrs. Dunlap was proud of her farm background, a lifelong outdoor enthusiast and a lover of all animals, an accomplished horsewoman, an avid fisherman and camper, a committed gardener, a dedicated traveler, an outstanding cook and seamstress, a champion of children and education, and devoted to her birds, and most important to her, her family and spouse.

She is survived by her three daughters, Mary (Mark) Virden of Overland Park, Kan., Ann Woolard of Omaha and Sarah Heckathorn of Larkspur, Colo.; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Dunlap was preceded in death by her spouse of 65 years; sons Patrick S. Dunlap, M.D. and Paul A. Dunlap; parents; three sisters; and one brother.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Norfolk Rescue Mission, 111 N. Ninth St., Norfolk, NE 68701 or the Norfolk Area Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 1251, Norfolk, NE 68702-1251.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Gary Nemec

Gary Nemec

HOWELLS — Services for Gary Nemec, 75, Howells, will be 10:30 Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery-Tabor.

Marianne Olberding

Marianne Olberding

RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Marianne Olberding, 95, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.

Debra Glaubius

Debra Glaubius

BEEMER — Services for Debra Glaubius, 72, Beemer, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Beemer Mennonite Church in Beemer. The Rev. Lewis Miller will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

Marianne Olberding

Marianne Olberding

RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Marianne Olberding, 95, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.

Mimi Wichman Trewatha

Mimi Wichman Trewatha

ATKINSON — Services for Mimi Wichman Trewatha, 60, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Ara Jane Dunlap

Ara Jane Dunlap

NORFOLK — Services for Ara Jane Dunlap, 97, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Best Cemetery.

Ernest Jueden

Ernest Jueden

HARTINGTON — Services for Ernest E. Jueden, 91, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Ernest Jueden died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Lumpy Sedlacek

Lumpy Sedlacek

SPENCER — Services for Lumpy Sedlacek, 62, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Lumpy Sedlacek died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his residence.

Thomas Hoff

Thomas Hoff

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas E. “Tom” Hoff, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara