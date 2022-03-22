NORFOLK — Services for Ara J. Dunlap, 97, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Ara Dunlap died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Hillcrest Country Estates Cottages in Papillion.
ELGIN — Services for Elizabeth A. “Betty” Salber, 87, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for Gary L. Marks, 77, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Jacquelyn Samway will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
SPENCER — Services for Lumpy Sedlacek, 62, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Lumpy Sedlacek died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his residence.
WAYNE — Services for Phyllis V. Frahm, 95, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Phyllis Frahm died Friday, March 18, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Marianne Olberding, 95, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.
WINSIDE — Services for Phyllis V. Frahm, 95, Carroll, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery at Carroll.
NORFOLK — Services for Thomas E. “Tom” Hoff, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ronald C. Boelter, 89, Walnut, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Troy Svendsen will officiate. No burial is planned at this time. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreig…
