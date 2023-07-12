 Skip to main content
April Smolek

YANKTON — April A. Smolek, 58, Yankton, formerly of Norfolk, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at her home in Yankton following a lengthy illness.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. The Rev. Jeff Mueller will officiate.

The family will receive friends an hour prior to the memorial service on Friday at the funeral home.

1965-2023

April A. Smolek was born April 14, 1965, in Norfolk to Bernie and Diane (Petersen) Moore. She grew up in South Sioux City and graduated from South Sioux City High School. She then attended Wayne State College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting.

She married Larry Smolek on July 28, 1983, in Yankton. They moved to Norfolk after their marriage, and April worked in the sales department at Norfolk Iron & Metal for over 20 years.

After her retirement in 2021, they moved to Yankton, where they spent many summers camping by Lewis and Clark Lake.

April was a strong willed, generous, hardworking woman who always stayed positive and was always willing to help in any way she could. She enjoyed camping with her family, gardening, horseback riding, sewing, crafts and reading. She was very involved with everything her children did, whether it was being a Sunday school teacher, Boy Scout leader or band parent. She loved her family above all else and loved spending as much time with her grandchildren as she could.

Survivors include her spouse, Larry Smolek of Yankton; three children, Andrew (Nicole) Smolek of Crofton, Justin (Dhanu) Smolek of Norfolk and Stephanie (Jacob) Siebrandt of Yankton; seven grandchildren, Aubrinee and Brayden Smolek; Liam and Liyana Smolek and Lillian, Conway and Colton Siebrandt; mother Diane Moore of Omaha; sister Julie Moore of Omaha; brother Reed (Jennifer) Moore of Bentonville, Ark.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bernie Moore.

To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.

