Anton Klassen

LINDSAY — Services for Anton “Tony” Klassen, 96, of Lindsay will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay, with the Rev. Wayne Pavela officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue 9 a.m. Thursday until service time, also at the church. Memorials may be directed to Holy Family Church or school.

He died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

———

The funeral service may be viewed live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Tony was born Feb. 20, 1925, in Bonesteel, S.D., to John “Jack” and Eva (Herchenbach) Klassen. He attended school at St. Bernard Catholic School.

On Feb. 10, 1947, Tony was united in marriage to Orvileen “Orma” Euteneuer at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. They then moved to their farm near St. Bernard where they remained until 1989 when they moved to their home in Lindsay.

Tony worked with his sons farming and raising livestock until recent years. Tony was an avid farmer who enjoyed feeding cattle, pasturing a cow calf herd, raising hogs, planting and harvesting crops. He enjoyed sharing his farming skills with his family. Tony often told his family that farming was his hobby. A yearly activity was teaching his butchering skills to his children and grandchildren. He participated in state and national hand corn picking competitions for many years, winning a national championship in 2006. Tony was selected Platte County Senior Farmer of the Year in 1997.

Tony was an active member of the Holy Family Parish. He served on the St. Bernard Township Board, the co-op board of directors in Lindsay and the Lindsay Community Club.

Tony loved to visit with family and friends and with his good memory he always had great stories to tell. In his later years, he took up the hobby of making wine, which he loved to share with is visitors. Tony lived a good life and often mentioned how blessed he was with is large family.

Tony is survived by daughters Linda (Dave) Henggeler of Colorado Springs, Colo., Pat (Kent) Preister of Lindsay, Sue (Larry) Bender of Lindsay, Mary (Don) Peterson of Columbus, Teresa (Kevin) Scholl of Bloomington, Ill., sons Bill (Georgia) Klassen of St. Edward, Jim (Cindy) Klassen of Lindsay, John (Denise) Klassen of Humphrey, Mike (Sandy) Klassen of Lindsay, Tony (Kathy) Klassen Jr. of Lindsay and Paul (Cindy) Klassen of Lindsay; 45 grandchildren; 81 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and sister Ceil McGill of Walnut, Calif.

Tony was preceded in death by parents Jack and Eva Klassen; wife Orma Klassen; three great-grandchildren; brothers Ralph Klassen and Thomas Klassen; sisters Mary Ann Klassen, Ruth Schumacher and Pat Hennessy; two infant brothers, Edward and Raymond Klassen; and one infant sister, Marjorie Klassen.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.

