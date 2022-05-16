BOW VALLEY — Services for Anthony “Mick” Wieseler, 78, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Thursday an hour prior to services.
Anthony Wieseler died Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.