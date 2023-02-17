NORFOLK — Services for Anthony “Tony” Wesseln, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Menominee with the Rev. James Keiter officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with 7 p.m. vigil.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
1940-2023
He passed on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Anthony Wesseln was born on May 21, 1940, in Menominee, the son of Rudolph and Mary (Peiper) Wesseln. He was raised on the farm and attended St. Boniface School before entering and graduating from Yankton High School in 1958.
On Oct. 16, 1962, Tony married Maureen Kollars at St. Rose Catholic Church in Crofton. The couple moved to California, where Tony joined his brothers in the home construction industry. After five years, they returned to Nebraska and made their home in Norfolk. He continued in construction. Tony did many independent projects. He was very creative in his woodworking.
Tony was an avid fan of Norfolk Catholic sports, and he enjoyed playing golf.
His passion was his family. He took delight in sharing his craft with his children and grandchildren.
Tony is survived by his spouse, Maureen; their children: Kim Wesseln of Albion, Barry Wesseln of Norfolk, Kristy (Matt) Hupp of Norfolk and Patrick (Emily) Wesseln of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Hank Wesseln, Johana Hoebelheinrich and Elsie Wiebelhaus.
He was preceded by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.
