NORFOLK — Services for Anthony “Tony” Wesseln, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Anthony Wesseln died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at his home.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Darrel “Grandpa” Binger, 95, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery.
MADISON — Services for Aron J. Spray, 39, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
LYNCH — Services for Larry Halstead, 84, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at the Lynch Community Hall in Lynch. The Rev. Ray Weinerman will officiate with burial in Highland Cemetery in Lynch.
NORFOLK — Services for Tatum A. Hopper, 24, Stafford, Va., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Tim DeFor and Marshal Hardy will officiate. Private burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Services for Joyce Stahlecker, 72, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Vickie L. Rodekohr, 62, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Vickie Rodekohr died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.
PILGER — Ronald D. Vahle, 80, rural Pilger, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Bryan Hospital in Lincoln.
HARTINGTON — Jay E. Stockwell, 85, Yankton, formerly of Hartington, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.