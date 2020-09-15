Anthony Sindelar

NORFOLK — Services for Anthony J. “Tony” Sindelar, 94, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the services at the church. Masks and social distancing at the funeral and visitation are requested by the family.
He died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1925-2020
Anthony Joseph was born Dec. 22, 1925, in Lindsay, to Edward and Catherine Sindelar. One of six brothers and one sister, Tony graduated from Cedar Rapids High School and entered the Army in November 1945. He served through Jan. 2, 1947, in both the Pacific and European theaters.
Tony lived and worked in Norfolk for more than 30 years, as a small business owner and then as an executive in the trucking industry. He subsequently moved to Omaha and spent 10 years with Wynne Trucking.
Tony is survived by his loving spouse of 70 years, Norma Jean (Twiestmeyer); his sons, Tim (spouse Marie), Ron and Terry; his grandchildren, Katherine, Margaret, Alexander, Anthony, Michael and Devin; step-grandchildren Anna and David; his brother, Milton; and his sister, Catherine.
Tony was preceded by his daughter, Michelle.
The Mass will be livestreamed on the Sacred Heart Parish Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested One World, Community Health Centers, at www.oneworldomaha.org. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.