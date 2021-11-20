Anthony Johannsen

You have permission to edit this article.
HOLSTEIN — Services for Anthony D. “Tony” Johannsen, 58, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Holstein. The Rev. Lon E. Landsmann will officiate. A memorial service in Osmond will be at a later date and inurnment will follow at the Rose Hill Cemetery in McLean.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Apfel Funeral Home Chapel in Hastings.

1963-2021

Tony died on Nov. 16, 2021, at his home surrounded by his parents and sister.

Tony was born at Bryan Memorial Hospital in Lincoln on July 5, 1963, to Richard and Kathleen (Neitzke) Johannsen. He was baptized on Aug. 4, 1963, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond, where he was later confirmed. He moved from Lincoln with his parents to his maternal grandfather’s farm near McLean in 1965. He attended grade school at McLean and graduated from Osmond High School in 1981.

Tony was all about cars from the time he was a little boy. He later had a collection of race cars, many of them NASCAR-related. He knew types, years and models of nearly every car you could point to from the early ‘50s on.

Tony always made many friends and always attended church in any city in which he lived and worked. After working in Norfolk and Wayne, he decided to attend Southeast Community College at Milford, where he graduated in 2004 with a parts marketing and management degree. Most of the students there were young enough to be his children, but he fit right in with them and made lifelong friends.

Tony lived with his cat “Murphy” in Holstein and was employed by the Ford dealership in Hastings. He was an elder at his church in Holstein and will be greatly missed by the congregation there who loved him so much and supported him through his illness.

Tony is survived by his parents, Rich and Kathy Johannsen of McLean; his sister, Melissa and her fiancé, Robert Schmitz, of Omaha; Aunt Carolyn Pugsley of Beatrice; and cousins Lisa Pugsley of Shawano, Wis., and Jason and Siou Pugsley and sons Jaylen and Soren of Crystal Lake, Ill.

