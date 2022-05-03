 Skip to main content
Anthony Johannsen

OSMOND — A memorial service for Anthony “Tony” Johannsen will be Saturday, May 7, for his family and friends to attend at his parents’ church, Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m., an hour prior to a small service and coffee reception. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Private inurnment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in McLean.

SPENCER — Services for Gideon Johnson, 4-year-old son of Jordan and Yuxin Johnson of Ledyard, Conn., are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Gideon Johnson died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Yale Children’s Hospital in New Haven, Conn.

BAZILE MILLS — Services for Lola Herbert, 85, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Bazile Mills.

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Dana A. Thompson, 61, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Becky Beckmann will officiate. Inurnment will be in Shell Creek Cemetery at a later date.

NIOBRARA — Services for Shirley Clark, 91, Grand Island, formerly of Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Shirley Clark died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.

NORFOLK — Services for Lucille A. Bennett, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Greg Carl will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Janet B. Lane, 69, Springdale, Ark., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Gu…

SPENCER — Memorial services for Harold Klasna, 95, Spencer, will be 10 a.m. Monday, May 9, at United Methodist Church in Spencer. Burial will be at a later date in National Cemetery in Spencer. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 78 and U.S. Navy Honor Guard.

BRISTOW — Services for Max E. Allen, 85, Omaha, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bristow. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Bristow City Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

