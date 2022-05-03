Anthony Johannsen

OSMOND — A memorial service for Anthony “Tony” Johannsen will be Saturday, May 7, for his family and friends to attend at his parents’ church, Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m., an hour prior to a small service and coffee reception. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Private inurnment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in McLean.
SPENCER — Services for Gideon Johnson, 4-year-old son of Jordan and Yuxin Johnson of Ledyard, Conn., are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Gideon Johnson died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Yale Children’s Hospital in New Haven, Conn.
BAZILE MILLS — Services for Lola Herbert, 85, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Bazile Mills.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Dana A. Thompson, 61, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Becky Beckmann will officiate. Inurnment will be in Shell Creek Cemetery at a later date.
NIOBRARA — Services for Shirley Clark, 91, Grand Island, formerly of Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Shirley Clark died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.
NORFOLK — Services for Lucille A. Bennett, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Greg Carl will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Janet B. Lane, 69, Springdale, Ark., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Gu…
SPENCER — Memorial services for Harold Klasna, 95, Spencer, will be 10 a.m. Monday, May 9, at United Methodist Church in Spencer. Burial will be at a later date in National Cemetery in Spencer. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 78 and U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
BRISTOW — Services for Max E. Allen, 85, Omaha, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bristow. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Bristow City Cemetery.