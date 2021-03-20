You have permission to edit this article.
Annie Fish

SPENCER — Services for Annie Fish, 94, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. She died on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Butte Healthcare Center in Butte.

Karen Johnson

Karen Johnson

NORFOLK — Services for Karen M. Johnson, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the chapel. She died on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Fai…

Jimmy Kruger

Jimmy Kruger

LINCOLN — Services for Jimmy G. Kruger, 85, formerly of Randolph, Norfolk, and Phoenix, Ariz., will be Sunday, March 21, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. He died on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Tabitha Cove house in Lincoln.

Delores Matteo

Delores Matteo

FREMONT — Services for Delores M. Matteo, 91, Fremont, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 25, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, with a rosary will be at 7 p.m. All will be at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Gary Kramer

Gary Kramer

CROFTON — Services for Gary D. Kramer, 78, Bloomfield, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. He died on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton.

Geralda Tramp

Geralda Tramp

CROFTON — Services for Geralda M. Tramp, 86, Crofton, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. She died on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Ronald Aschoff

Ronald Aschoff

OSMOND — Services for Ronald Aschoff, 84, Osmond, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic church in Osmond. Visitation will be Sunday, March 28, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Osmond. Military hon…

Judy Steffen

Judy Steffen

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Judy Steffen, 80, of the Lazy River Acres area near Niobrara are pending at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview. She died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Denver, Colo.

Kenneth Van Every

Kenneth Van Every

O’NEILL — Services for Kenneth “Ike” Van Every, 94, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 22, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be in the Page Cemetery with military rites by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93 and the Page Ameri…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

