SPENCER — Services for Annie Fish, 94, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. She died on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Butte Healthcare Center in Butte.
NORFOLK — Services for Karen M. Johnson, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the chapel. She died on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Fai…
LINCOLN — Services for Jimmy G. Kruger, 85, formerly of Randolph, Norfolk, and Phoenix, Ariz., will be Sunday, March 21, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. He died on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Tabitha Cove house in Lincoln.
FREMONT — Services for Delores M. Matteo, 91, Fremont, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 25, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, with a rosary will be at 7 p.m. All will be at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.
CROFTON — Services for Gary D. Kramer, 78, Bloomfield, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. He died on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton.
CROFTON — Services for Geralda M. Tramp, 86, Crofton, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. She died on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
OSMOND — Services for Ronald Aschoff, 84, Osmond, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic church in Osmond. Visitation will be Sunday, March 28, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Osmond. Military hon…
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Judy Steffen, 80, of the Lazy River Acres area near Niobrara are pending at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview. She died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Denver, Colo.
O’NEILL — Services for Kenneth “Ike” Van Every, 94, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 22, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be in the Page Cemetery with military rites by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93 and the Page Ameri…